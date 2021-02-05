MCPS staff will not be able to be vaccinated through DHHS for up to 5 weeks

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools staff were told that they will not be able to be vaccinated through the county’s health department (DHHS) for up to 5 weeks.

4,500 vaccines were offered by Johns Hopkins medicine to MCPS as part of Phase 1 reopening, but as DHHS continues to vaccinate people 75 and older, MCPS staff will have to continue to wait to be vaccinated by the health department. According to DHHS, it may be about a month before they can get to MCPS staff.

There are other opportunities for staff to get vaccinated by using a difference provider, process, and location than the MCPS coordination with DHHS.

Mary Anderson, the spokesperson for DHHS said, “We are only getting about 6,000 doses a week, so you can do the math pretty easily that it’s going to take us some time to get into those next priority groups. So we are not currently doing any vaccinations for teachers. Some of the community based sites such as our hospitals and this Johns Hopkins partnership; they have moved into later priority groups.”

MCPS says that they will continue to sequence staff for these vaccination opportunities to match the phases of the return to school reopening plan.