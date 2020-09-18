MCPS sees lower students enrolled than year before

Official enrollment numbers will be taken September 30th

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools are seeing less students enrolled this school year.

During a recent board of education meeting, officials’ announced enrollment is down more than 2,000 students. MCPS is one of the largest school districts in Maryland. Board members say the school district’s enrollment is nearly 163,000 students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Some say the numbers are troubling because that could impact government funding. The numbers could also change because of distance learning.

“Right now we’re about 2,200 students down, that’s K-12 and last week we were about 1,500 kindergarten students down,” said Jack Smith, MCPS superintendent.

School board members say the final count will be taken at the end of September.