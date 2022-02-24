The district was only able to fill 7 out of 50 positions

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Taking care of students’ mental health has become a top priority for local leaders in Montgomery County.

Students got the chance to speak their minds during a mental health and wellness session run by council members Wednesday night. Some spoke to share their vision of what schools and the county can do to prioritize mental health and well-being in schools.

Officials pointed out the need for more resources to help, especially more mental health counselors. Some also brought up the problem with a shortage of school counselors statewide.

Hana O’Looney, MCPS student board member, said, “In person, face-to-face counseling and mental health support is the best for our students. We budgeted for 50 counselors and we could only get 7.”

County leaders are planning another student mental health forum next week.