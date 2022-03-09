MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Tuesday afternoon Maryland’s largest school district, MCPS voted to end their mask mandate.

Effective immediately masks will be optional in MCPS schools, offices, and on buses. While the board voted unanimously, during public testimony the community shared varying opinions about the mandate. Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight also announced the launch of a campaign encouraging the community respect each other’s personal opinions when it comes to masking up.

“It is necessary for us to make sure that every staff member in all of our facilities and every student feels that their opinion and their choice, no matter what it is, is to be respected,” said Dr. McKnight. “And the more we can all say that the more we cannot emphasize it and model it in our interactions is important and that’s the purpose of the campaign.”