MCPS releases notice of COVID-19 case at Northwood High School

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County Public Schools released an advisory this week, notifying the community of a staff member working at the Northwood High School Meal Distribution site reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release, MCPS announced the Food and Nutrition Services staff member most recently worked at the distribution site on Thursday, October 8.

The school system advised other employees who worked with the affected staff member to self-quarantine for 14 days and they are asking anyone who recently visited the site to self-monitor for symptoms.

After reportedly discussing the matter with the county’s Department of Health and Human Services, they believe the risk is low as the employee was using a mask and gloves.

MCPS announced they temporarily closed the school kitchen for cleaning, but food distribution will continue at the site using a mobile delivery truck through October 14.