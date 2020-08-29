MCPS releases guide explaining recordings of virtual classes

Students can choose to opt out of recordings with no penalties.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County Public Schools released a guide this week for parents explaining how recordings will work during virtual classrooms.

The guide says all virtual class sessions will be recorded to benefit those who may not be able to view them live. However, students will only have access to the recordings for up to 72 hours.

The guide seeks to answer several frequently asked questions including what parts of the class are being recorded, where the recordings will be stored, what privacy safeguards are in place, and more.

Teachers can choose between three methods:

Record only the teacher’s live classroom presentation or lesson

Pre-Record the lesson

Record the lesson and students during live instruction

Any student can also reportedly opt-out of the recording process without penalty.