MCPS ramps up reopening plans heading into end of school year

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Board of Education made the decision to ramp up its reopening schedule heading into the last several weeks of the school year.

On Tuesday, the BOE decided to combine a few phases of its reopening plans, allowing for a speedier return for some students. 7th through 11th-grade students who elected to return to in-person learning will be phased in by April 19th, instead of the 26th.

So far, students in special education and career programs, along with students in kindergarten through 3rd grade have returned. The next wave of students to return includes 4, 5, 6 and 12th graders, who are slated to return the first week of April.

County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles on Wednesday said MCPS has seen several small outbreaks in schools, many of them connected to sports teams. He says the pace of the vaccine rollout is fueling his optimism.

“We have sent registration links to over 26,000 or 27,0000 members of MCPS, which would encompass all of the full-time staff. We’re working to make sure that temporary staff, substitutes, and other folks in that pool have also had a chance to get covered,” Dr. Gayles said.



MCPS also decided on the start date for the next school year. Students will begin classes for the 2021-2022 school year on Monday, August 30th.