MCPS proposes new budget as students’ needs have changed

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools officials are now considering a decrease to a $2.7 billion operating budget for the coming year.

Superintendent Jack Smith said the new budget is based on the impact the coronavirus has had on its schools. The proposed budget is a 1.5% decrease which considers funding the following virtual learning, meal distribution, and overall technology.

The new numbers are also based on the enrollment drop as compared to last year. But for the 2021-2022 academic year, its enrollment has dropped. The budget will go through a process. “An operating budget is a reflection of our goals and our commitment to an excellent education. I don’t need to remind anyone of the deep impact of COVID-19 on our families, our students, and our community,” said Superintendent Jack Smith, Montgomery County Public Schools.

The board of education will hold public hearings next year, on January 11th and 19th.