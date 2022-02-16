MCPS prepares for spring break COVID-19 testing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Spring break is just around the corner, and Montgomery county public schools are thinking ahead, by providing COVID-19 testing for spring breakers before they go back to classrooms.

MCPS says rapid tests are being distributed to all students and staff every three weeks through March. They’ll also give out at home rapid tests before spring break. Students are asked to take the test at the end of break before school starts and use the MCPS COVID-19 reporting tool to communicate positive results.

As of Feb. 16, 2022, MCPS reports minimal COVID-19 cases, they also announced all schools are now operating in person.

As of Feb. 16, 2022, there are no schools operating virtually due to COVID-19.

MCPS also announced their mask mandate will remain in effect.