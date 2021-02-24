MCPS plans to roll out electric school buses by Fall 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools has plans to electrify all of their school buses starting this fall.

On Tuesday, the board approved a contract to start the process to have a completely electric school bus fleet by 2035. MCPS will begin replacing portions of their fleet with electric buses to phase out diesel buses. The school system uses 17,000 gallons of diesel fuel each school day.

Board members say the goal is to emit greenhouse gases for the environment. After four years and 326 electric buses, the board will evaluate and decide how to proceed.

“The effort to increase electrification of our school bus fleet has been a topic of conversation for quite some time and there was some hope for a while and we will be able to secure a very small number through some grant funds,” said Essie McGuire – MCPS, Associate Superintendent of Operations

It will take an estimate of 14 years to electrify their whole fleet.