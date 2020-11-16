MCPS plans for return to school after approving phased model

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Last week, Montgomery County Public Schools approved a plan that would allow small groups of students to go back to school as soon as January.

The plan doesn’t guarantee a return this winter, but provides a framework for an eventual return.

Superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools Jack Smith says there’s a lot to plan for, and a lot that could change, by the time January rolls around.

“We have to have information from our families. We have to have information on our health metrics. We have to continue to gather information every day,” said Smith in a press conference Monday morning.

“We believe strongly that we want all of our students to have an in-person experience. We’ve had a considerable amount of discussion surrounding who we should bring in first,” said Janet Wilson, MCPS Chief of Teaching, Learning and Schools.

The school system’s phased model of returning to schools would bring some of its most vulnerable students back to class, while others continue to learn from home. This would include students with special needs, students who speak English as a second language, among other student groups.

MCPS needs more staff to help facilitate that approach.

“We also know we’re going to have to add staff to do any sort of combination of in-person and virtual learning. It’ll be absolutely necessary. So, we’re in the process of doing that,” said Smith.

COVID-19 vaccines have been in recent headlines, and they’re top of mind for Superintendent Smith. He says local school boards and local health officials across Maryland have urged state leaders to make a decision on whether or not they’ll require a COVID-19 vaccination for students and school staff.

“Vaccinations in the realm of school have been a set of requirements set by the state. We’re going to keep pushing for at least initial decisions and initial plans. We have these plans in place for other vaccinations, just not for COVID-19,” said Smith.

All MCPS students and families will have the option of choosing the phased approach to in-person learning, or they can choose to learn virtually through the end of the year.