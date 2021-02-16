MCPS parents ask district to accelerate return and maximize in-person teaching

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On March 1, Montgomery County Public School students are returning to the classrooms, but parents are asking the district to accelerate this return and maximize in-person teaching.

Parents’ main concern is the concept of the learning model being support, which they say means that the teacher will not be directly teaching students. Instead, they say there will still be a lot of instruction done in front of a computer screen.

Parents who are part of Together Again MCPS sent a letter to the Board of Education requiring their phase-in schedule to be accelerated. Parents also are asking for the board to prioritize direct or simultaneous instruction models instead of indirect teaching.

Their overall concern is that in this current plan most students will not be in the classroom for another 70 days, and some will have as little as 14 days in the classroom for the remainder of the school year.

MCPS parent Rupa Dainer said, “I just want them to understand that there are so many kids out there hurting and lots of people who are working in person safely, and that this can be done without hurting anybody. No one’s out to make the teachers, you know, be sacrificial lambs or anything like that. We want care about our teachers and we really really respect them. We want them to come back in person and do the great job that they had been doing before the pandemic started.”

While MCPS will be welcoming small groups of students back into buildings on March 1, it is only 700 students, which is less than .5% of the MCPS student body.

In a statement, MCPS said, “Students returning to in-person learning will experience a variety of instructional approaches to meet their learning needs. Schools will use a combination of direct instruction, simultaneous instruction and support to virtual instructional models to fully support instruction both for in-person and virtual-based students. Students will work closely with teachers, support staff and administrators just as they did before the COVID-19 pandemic. Implementing new operational and instructional processes requires significant adjustments to ensure an excellent and equitable experience for all students.”