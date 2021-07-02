MCPS parent urges Board of Education to allow in-person testimonies at meetings

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Some Montgomery County Public School parents are frustrated that they still are not able to attend Board of Education meetings for in-person testimonies, although Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services says there are no current restriction limits or prohibition for in-person meetings.

During Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Jennifer Resman, psychologist and MCPS parent, filed an open meeting act complaint saying she twice requested to attend the board of education meetings in person to testify but was denied.

She even took it upon herself to enter the building after seeing press and other members of the community at the meeting to celebrate the swearing-in of the new student Member of the Board, but she says she was escorted out.

“I think we all want to be in the room where it happens,” said Resman. “Especially for parents whose children who have been shut out of literal school buildings for over a year in Montgomery County. It’s extremely important that while our elected officials are making decisions that we be allowed to testify both live and in-person.”

WDVM reached out to MCPS for comment but did not receive a reply. The board has until July 15 to respond to the complaint. Currently, the board is still only accepting pre-recorded audio, video and/or written public testimony submitted by email.