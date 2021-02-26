MCPS para teacher placed on administrative leave following a class Zoom incident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Greg Schack, a teaching assistant for special education students at Shady Grove Middle School, was caught on camera touching himself inappropriately during a virtual eighth-grade class.

Students were in a breakout room when Schack, who has since been placed on administrative leave, reportedly stood up, stepped back from his computer, and started to fondle himself — and his students recorded him. Shady Grove’s principal sent a letter home to parents confirming the incident. Her statement said in part:

“This incident was recorded and posted on social media. School administration quickly reported this incident to law enforcement and MCPS Central office. This matter is under investigation.”

While Schack may face disciplinary action, he will be not criminally charged. In a statement to WDVM, the Montgomery County Police Department said, “Investigators conferred with the state’s attorney’s office and it was determined that the incident did not rise to the level of a criminal offense under Maryland law.”