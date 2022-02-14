MCPS officials consider additional mental health services for students

The county's budget includes funds for health and wellness centers in schools for 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Mental health resources are now the top priority for Montgomery County Public School students.

Officials have been catching slack from students and parents after a wide range of incidents has been reported since the beginning of the school year. Many have been urging the district to bring back student resource officers. Students and parents voiced concerns during a school briefing, asking for more than just officers — they also want mental health services.

The Board mentioned the need to hire more social workers and possibly add virtual mental health services to address the need.

MCPS Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said, “We have provided some virtual options for mental health support, like for instance, when the unfortunate incident happened at Magruder High, our internal staff provided virtual support for students, but of course, we want something that is going to be sustainable.”

The county’s budget includes funds for health and wellness centers in schools for next year.