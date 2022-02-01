MCPS offers safe place for students to participate in virtual learning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A lot of schools in the area are transitioning to virtual learning, but this change can be hard for some parents who can’t stay home and monitor their kids. So, to help elevate this issue, Montgomery public schools are providing in-person Equity Hubs.

The hubs, which are available for Kindergarten through fifth-grade students in schools that have transitioned to virtual learning, provide a secure and stable learning environment so kids can have easy access to virtual instruction and receive guidance.

MCPS said that families who meet the criteria can register for all-day child care at one of 103 Equity Hubs across Montgomery County.

“I definitely applaud the county, for taking measures and trying to implement new ideas and strategies to help us all get through this,” said resident Larry Hayman.

The Black and Brown Coalition and The Children’s Opportunity Fund have partnered with childcare providers to establish Equity Hubs as a solution.