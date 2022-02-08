MCPS now has permanent leadership; school board appoints Dr. McKnight

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — After months of searching, Montgomery County’s Board of Education made their final pick on the district’s permanent superintendent.

Dr. Monifa McKnight has been in the big seat for about a year since former superintendent, Jack Smith, retired in June. The Board of Education voted unanimously to appoint McKnight after a search for months. McKnight started her career as a teacher in Montgomery County. She makes history as she is the first woman and the second African-American to serve in this role.

During a briefing, she speaks to those who may have disagreed with her decisions related to the pandemic. The Montgomery County Education Association recently voted no confidence in school leadership.

“I know that there will be times in which we disagree, maybe even strongly, about how to achieve those priorities, and we should know that that is natural, and I invite civil disagreement that moves us closer to the right answer,” Dr. McKnight stated.

Dr. Mcknight will move from her interim position into the permanent role as superintendent this summer, serving 160,000 students.