MCPS names 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year

ROCKVILLE, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Public Schools held an awards ceremony this week to announce their 2021-2022 teacher of the year.

The three finalists were originally announced in March, undergoing multiple panel interviews from school officials.

Joseph Bostic Jr. was declared the winner – a math content specialist and 8th-grade team leader at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Middle school.

Bostic is commended for being a caring and exceptional leader to his students.

“In life, we get what we prepare for, not what we want. We are not what happened to us, but we are what we choose to become,” Bostic said. “I hope tonight my story inspires someone and I promise to give my all as teacher of the year.”

Each finalist has been labeled a “Master teacher,” and each awarded a prize of $2,000.