MCPS moves into final stage of reopening phase

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools began their last phase of reopening.

This is the first time in 13 months that middle and high school students will be back in the classroom. But this is just the beginning of the last phase, all students who chose in-person learning will still not be in the classroom until next week.

Since March 1, 40,000 students have been phasing back into the classroom and on Monday about 20,000 sevenths through 11th graders headed back into buildings. While this is the start of the last phase-in, because of the A/B week split there are still students who will not be back in the classrooms until next week.

This is faster than what the board originally voted on but in late March the board voted to combine the last two groups in its reopening plan. Some parents still feel this reopening plan is not quick enough.

Jennifer Reesman, MCPS parent & licensed psychologist said, “the experience that’s being offered, the A/B week experience is really so disruptive to many families schedules and child care arrangements that there are a lot of families that have not returned to in-person instruction but really want to because MCPS has made it so incredibly challenging.”