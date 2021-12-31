MCPS has four “asks” of the community

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools are preparing for students to return on Jan. 3, 2022, but before students enter the building MCPS is asking families to do a few things.

In a community letter, MCPS is asking parents to do four things prior to students return, such as:

Parents must give their permission for in-school testing

Get a COVID-19 test prior to returning to school if possible

If your child tests positive, to please report it to MCPS

Keep children home if they have any symptoms of illness

MCPS stated:

We recognize that COVID-19 positive cases are rising in Montgomery County and across the country. The decision to open all schools was made after careful consideration and ongoing collaboration with the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). As we work to ensure the safety of our students, staff, family, and community members we are implementing additional mitigation measures in the coming days.

The schools also announced there will be home rapid test kits for all students and staff. In addition, all staff members will receive KN-95 masks during the week of Jan. 3, 2022.