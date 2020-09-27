MCPS gives employees 45-day notice of return to schools

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Teachers at Montgomery County Public Schools received a 45-day notice of a possible return to in-person teaching.

The letter was sent out Friday and indicated beginning stages of a reopening strategy.

MCPS launched the Fall semester virtually, but the letter recognizes the school system “cannot replace the in-person educational experience for our students.”

The school system says they are working with county health officials to follow state and local health guidelines, and a phased transition to in-person schooling will begin when health conditions allow.

MCPS says in-person instruction will not ne begin in 45 days. Rather, it’s a starting point for “in-depth collaborative planning.”

The full letter can be read below.