MCPS gets the green light, will play football this season

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — For months, student-athletes in Montgomery County have been speaking out about wanting to play sports during the pandemic.

On Friday, the Montgomery County Council made the decision to allow Montgomery County High School football games to continue this March.

This victory follows the county’s decision to increase indoor and outdoor gathering limits. The decision allowed the majority of sports to be able to play games and practice, however, football and cheerleading were left out because they are considered high-risk sports.

Students have been very vocal about not having the ability to play. Many felt they have lost so much already that they shouldn’t lose this particular outlet.

“We don’t just see football as a sport that we can just enjoy, but as a sport that we can use to advance our education, attend a four-year school, and not have our parents pay for us to go to college, but also to escape issues we deal with off the field,” said Ricardo Villars, a football player at Montgomery Blair High School.

With support from public health officials, the County Council agreed there a way for high-risk sports to continue to play in a safe manner.

“For our athletes, this is going to count, so please use your leadership, be an example, follow all the best practices and protocols be an example for your peers so that the schools can continue to be open,” said council member Hans Riemer. “Let’s all win this one together.”

This year’s football season will consist of three games and begins on March 26.