MCPS food distribution employee tested positive for COVID-19

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — An employee at an elementary school in Montgomery County tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and since, they have been placed on a 14-day quarantine.

Glen Haven Elementary School staff notified parents of the employee who works in food and nutrition services and distribution. The school which is located in Wheaton serves as a meal distribution site for students at home. October 14th is the last day the employee worked at the school and officials urges anyone who may have visited that location to pay close attention to possible symptoms. The employee did use masks and gloves while working.

“It’s going to be an effort that includes all of us and everyone is going to need to pull together to contribute to the cleanliness of the building. When we think about teachers and students, were really thinking about those personal spaces,” said Essie McGuire, MCPS, Assoc. Superintendent of Operations.

The school was closed over the weekend for deep cleaning and reopened Monday.