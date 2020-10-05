MCPS discusses “hub option” for return to in-person learning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It’s been nearly seven months since Montgomery County Public Schools students sat in school buildings for in-person instruction. School system leaders are actively discussing how to slowly bring students back.

MCPS leaders say small groups of students may be able to return for in-person learning and plans are underway to make that happen, eventually. There’s still no set date for a return.

“What is the level of acceptable risk? While we have no date, what we need to see is a pattern of it becoming more and more acceptable for students to come back to schools,” said Dr. Jack Smith, superintendent of MCPS.

MCPS leaders say the students who are most likely to come back first are those who need in-person instruction the most, including MCPS’s youngest and oldest students, students who speak English as a second language, and students who have individualized or specialized instruction plans.

MCPS buildings haven’t been completely empty since March, though. The buildings have served different purposes, like housing child care centers, SAT testing centers, and virtual learning support hubs.

“Since mid-August, they have been used to distribute thousands of digital devices, textbooks, workbooks, music supplies, in a number of different ways,” said Deputy Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight.

Those activities, or even instruction. may shift to other buildings in the county when students make their way back to in-person learning. This comes as part of the “hub model” the school system is considering.

Dr. Smith explained that four classrooms could once hold over 100 students, now those same four classrooms may only be able to accommodate 50 students.

“The identification and implementation of a plan to use community facilities [non-school buildings] would be invaluable. There’s a space problem and as we build out hubs we want to make sure they’re sustainable as long as they’re needed,” said Dr. Smith.

For parents and families who are hesitant to send students back when the time comes, MCPS says they will have the opportunity to choose whether their child goes back or sticks with a virtual model through the end of the year.