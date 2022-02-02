MCPS considers switching to virtual learning on snow days

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools announced they’re considering switching to virtual learning on snow days.

School officials explained that they are not getting rid of snow days, but instead of having no instruction, there will be an option to continue classes virtually.

On snow days, the school would operate on a two-hour delay schedule to give students and teachers time to prepare. Students would be able to access the online instruction on any device.

However, MCPS says they are still weighing out the pros and cons. Officials are aware that for some families virtual learning can be difficult, which is why they are working to come up with more solutions and surveys for the families.

The state of Maryland requires 180 instructional days. MCPS has 181 days this academic year. MCPS says in January they closed four times due to inclement weather.

The school reported they need to make up three days.

Some students said that the virtual option during snow days can make some children fall behind if they are not receiving the right support at home.

However, MCPS says they are working to survey families and make the right decision.

“For all of our students who do have reservations about moving to virtual learning, we absolutely want to know what those reservations are, what are some of the specifics that make them concerned about that because we absolutely stand committed to making sure we work those issues through,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight.