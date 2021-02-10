MCPS community reacts to reopening decision

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools will begin phasing students back into classrooms starting March 1, after the Board of Education voted to approve its plan on Tuesday.

With the decision to return to in-person learning, came a mixed bag of opinions among teachers, students, and parents. WDVM’s Randi Bass talked with four members of the MCPS community in one-on-one interviews.

“I can’t find or think of a good solution to [reopening schools]. It’s the worst set of cards, the worst hand, we could have been dealt with,” said Dana Graham, a senior at Montgomery Blair High School.

She has just a few months left at MBHS, and at this point, she says she doesn’t plan on going back.

“As much as I would love to return to Blair and have my senior year, I just don’t see that happening safely,” Graham said.

Precautions like personal protective equipment, up-to-date ventilation systems, and social distancing are fueling optimism for some teachers.

“There are a lot of schools around the country, and even in Maryland, that have opened up in person. So, that gives me hope that Montgomery County can do the same thing,” said first-year teacher Brooke Lawrence

She said she’s eager to get into her classroom at Forest Knolls Elementary. As a first-year teacher, her experience has been entirely virtual.

“I am excited. I’ve been teaching this whole year, without having seen any of my kids in person,” said Lawrence.

Parents and families are a big part of the in-person equation, too.

“I’m still undecided at this point,” said Erin Reed, the parent of a 5-year-old MCPS kindergarten student.

Over the next few weeks, Reed will decide whether or not she will send her son into a school building for the last several months of the school year. Virtual learning is all he knows.

“I want to hear all of what they’re doing to make sure the kids are safe in person, and probably the biggest factor is my son keeping his teacher and keeping that relationship with his teacher,” said Reed.

Fourth-grade teacher Michelle Wilson has worked at Woodfield Elementary School for over 20 years.

“I certainly don’t think it’s the time to be going back. The variants we have here in Maryland give you pause,” said Wilson.

She said she thinks that if any school can pull off the transition, it’s Woodfield. One of MCPS’s smaller schools, Woodfield had around 350 students in the 2019-2020 school year.

“I’m very thankful to be at a small school. Everyone looks out for one another, it’s like a family,” said Wilson. “We can stay spread out.”

Though she has her reservations, Wilson says she and her fellow educators are ready to meet the challenge.

“We will navigate this together. We will make this work and we’ll have fun doing it. It’s certainly going to be very memorable,” said Wilson.