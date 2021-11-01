MCPS changes student quarantine guidance

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools is rolling out its new “test to stay” quarantine model in some classrooms starting next week.

Before, unvaccinated and unmasked students had to quarantine for 10 days if they were exposed to COVID-19. Now, in most cases, exposed students can come back after just seven days if they’re able to present a negative test taken after the fifth day.

Students who were wearing masks around someone who tested positive won’t have to miss in-person classes if they submit to regular testing at school under the new model.

An unidentified number of classrooms will be able to take advantage of the new “test to stay” model. WDVM’s Randi Bass asked MCPS officials Monday morning how many classrooms it’ll impact and they didn’t have a set number.

MCPS says they’ll start identifying high-risk classrooms this week ahead of next weeks’ launch. Officials will notify students and parents when they identify those classrooms. The new quarantine model goes into effect next Monday, November 8.