MCPS Board of Education approves cost-of-living and incentive pay adjustments

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — While Montgomery County Public School educators took to the streets to protest understaffing Tuesday, the Board of Education was approving additional compensation for members of all 3 unions.

These additions include a cost-of-living adjustment that will increase salary schedules by one point five percent starting January 29th.

Also, those eligible for step increases will receive them in March 2022.

All employees as of October 15th will receive a $1,100 incentive pay.

The county will be using the federal COVID-19 relief fund for these incentive payments.