MCPS Board of Education appoints Dr. McKnight as interim superintendent

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Public Schools Board of Education appointed Dr. Monifa McKnight to be the district’s Interim Superintendent of Schools.

This comes after Jack Smith announced he would be retiring in June. The board unanimously voted to appoint McKnight who has served as the district’s Deputy Superintendent since 2019.

Dr. McKnight will be the first black woman to lead Montgomery County Public Schools. She McKnight will remain in this role through June 30, 2022.