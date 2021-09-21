MCPS begins COVID-19 rapid testing and quarantine policy adjusted

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public schools announced that rapid testing is now available in all schools.

The tests will be used when a student shows symptoms on-site during the school day. MCPS also updated its quarantine policy. If asymptomatic student tests negative, close contacts will not have to quarantine. If the test comes back positive, unvaccinated close contacts will have to quarantine. And if a student tests positive, unvaccinated students who were in close contact will have to quarantine for 10 days. 

