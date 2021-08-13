MCPS announces reopening plans

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Schools shared their reopening plan with families that includes requiring all staff be vaccinated or participate in weekly COVID-19 testing.

Teachers, students, and staff must also wear masks in all MCPS facilities regardless of vaccination status. The district also says students will be in-person learning full time unless state officials order otherwise which many parents are happy about. But a remaining concern is MCPS still having quarantine requirements that could lead to entire classrooms or even schools being shut down.

“That’s very reassuring cause last year we did not always align with the state, including the metrics that we chose to reopen our schools,” said MCPS parent and infectious disease scientist Margery Smelkinson. “I hope that MCPS does overhaul their quarantine policies and adopts the CDC’s policies.”

Parents must notify the school if their child is exposed to COVID-19 or test positive and there also will be in-school pool testing for kids too young to be vaccinated. For more information on the reopening plan, click here.