MCPS announced potential changes to sports gatherings

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public schools announced due to reports of altercations and misconduct at some athletic events, MCPS will be making some changes.

The school district says recently there have been a number of students behaving poorly at sports gatherings which resulted in quarrels, staff say it is unacceptable, and the following changes will be made to ensure students safety.

Changes include:

Increasing the presence of police officers and MCPS staff

rescheduling events to weekend days, and/or changing event start times

Requiring student IDs to attend gatherings

requiring elementary and middle school students to be accompanied by a parent or guardian

Potentially closing concession stands.

According to a community letter written by the district “MCPS and county leadership will review each large event to determine the necessary safety measures and those will be communicated by the school. It is our hope that these measures will help to eliminate any future problems at athletic events. As a reminder, students can and will face disciplinary action as a result of poor or unsafe behavior at school events, including athletic contests.”