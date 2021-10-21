MCPS announces national search for a new superintendent of schools

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Board of Education announced a national search for the next superintendent.

The board is looking for an innovative leader to begin serving schools on July first of 20222. The candidate must be ready to guide students towards a successful path and demonstrate the ability to establish the board’s core values.

Montgomery County Public Schools says, the board will be gathering input from residents on the critical characteristics of the next superintendent in a number of ways, and the communities input will be taken into consideration.

According to MCPS, the search will be guided by the Board’s core values, strategic priorities, and desired characteristics gathered this year from input by stakeholders in Montgomery County.

Residents can provide their input here: Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Search Survey 2021 (ecragroup.com)

View the superintendent position here: Superintendent – Rockville, MD – Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates (hyasearch.com)