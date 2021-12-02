MCPS adjusts calendar to provide more professional development days

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — At the latest board meeting, MCPS approved a modification to their calendar to provide staff with more professional development time.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight proposed January 12th, March 24th, and May 18th be early dismissal days. The district also added system-wide closure days during winter and spring. And another day to celebrate Juneteenth.

This comes just after recently, the board decided to close schools the day before Thanksgiving. Many parents felt that didn’t give them enough time to plan, so once they saw this item on the agenda, asked for a heads up. But once again, it wasn’t until the Dec. 2 meeting that parents were made aware of this proposed change. Even board members criticized the last-minute notice and lack of community input.

“Clearly we are always above and beyond what the state of Maryland requires so I’m at a loss at how less than 9 hours is going to be that impactful,” said Board President Brenda Wolff.

The proposed calendar modification eventually passed with a final vote of 6 to 1, after multiple failed attempts. These changes still maintain 181 days of school and the last day will still be June 15th.