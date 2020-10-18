MCPD writes 100 cards for cancer patient care packages

WHEATON, Md (WDVM) – Maryland based non-profit Kits to Heart recently teamed up with Montgomery County Police to provide handwritten notes in care packages sent to those battling cancer.

Kits to Heart was created by 3-time cancer survivor Sonia Su and is dedicated to providing care kits for patients going through cancer treatments. The personalized kits include items like encouraging notes, a reusable water bottle, lotions, snacks and more.

“It really comes as a surprise,” Su said. “They come into their treatments, they see this white box that we have and it’s nicely wrapped with items that we really put a lot of thought into.”

Montgomery County Police assisted in Su’s mission, as they recently presented Kits to Heart with 100 handmade cards to be included in her care kits.

“These officers put together these small gifts as a way of providing some sort of happiness and comfort to the kids who are going through an extremely challenging time,” 4th District Commander Mar Yamada said.Su said the 4th district officers spent months to write the cards and also included origami crafts.

Kits to Heart expects to provide 800 kits to patients and hospitals by the end of the year and 2,500 kits distributed by the end of 2021.

Su said her end goal is to have these special care packages in every hospital in the country.