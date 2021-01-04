MCPD: Woman hospitalized after domestic shooting in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say they are investigating a “domestic-related” shooting that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday.
Police say they responded to a call at 2:42 a.m. for the shooting in the 22800 block of Frederick Road in Clarksburg.
A man is in custody, according to police.
An investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available.
