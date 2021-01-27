MCPD seeks bicycle owners after charging suspect with multiple thefts

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police say they have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with the theft of multiple bicycles. Now, investigators are looking for the bike’s owners.

The department released a video and pictures of the bikes Wednesday. They ask that any owner who recognizes their bike provide proof of ownership such as a receipt, photograph, or serial number.

The 16 bicycles MCPD seized can be seen in this slideshow. If you recognize your stolen bicycle in the slideshow or video below, contact MCPD detectives at 240-773-6729.

Courtesy, MCPD

Courtesy, MCPD

Courtesy, MCPD

Courtesy, MCPD

Courtesy, MCPD

Courtesy, MCPD

Courtesy, MCPD

Courtesy, MCPD

Courtesy, MCPD

Courtesy, MCPD

Courtesy, MCPD

Courtesy, MCPD

Courtesy, MCPD

Courtesy, MCPD

Courtesy, MCPD

Courtesy, MCPD

Police say Keith Bembry Oneal Sims, 28, of Wheaton stole multiple bicycles in the Bethesda area since at least November 2020.

A victim who had three bikes stolen in November reported to police that Sims posted the bikes for sale on social media. Police say they found multiple bikes listed for sale on Sims’ online profile. The bikes were found stored in the laundry room of the apartment building Sims lived in on Georgia Avenue.

Police also found Sims a suspect in connection with the theft of 9 bicycles from a Bethesda garage in November. Police learned Sims rented a van the same time an identical rented van was seen being used to steal the bikes.

Police learned Sims was storing bikes at a residence on Sheraton Lane in Wheaton. Police executed a search warrant there in December and observed over a hundred bikes in storage. Police confirmed some of the bikes were stolen.

Sims was arrested and charged with 11 counts of theft and one count of second-degree burglary. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.