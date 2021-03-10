MCPD searching for the suspect involved in Gaithersburg burglary

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery.

Detectives continue to investigate the February 12 burglary of the Pollo Ala Vista Restaurant & Carry located at 16905 Oakmont Avenue in Gaithersburg. At approximately 6:13 a.m. on February 12, 6th District officers responded to the Pollo Ala Vista Restaurant & Carry for the report of a burglary that had just been discovered by employees opening the restaurant.

A review of the business surveillance video showed the suspect forced entry through a front door of the restaurant at approximately 4:00 that morning. The suspect stole property and fled.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this burglary is asked to call the 6th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5770. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).