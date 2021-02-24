MCPD searching for a suspect involved in six Briggs Chaney burglaries

SILVER SPRING, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department is continuing to investigate a string of burglaries in the Briggs Chaney area that began in November 2020.

According to police, the following places were burglarized:

Briggs Chaney Deli – Located at 13832 Outlet Drive.

Ross Dress for Less – Located at 13855 Outlet Drive.

Global Food and MoneyGram – Both located at 13814 Outlet Drive.

Karen’s Seafood – Located at 13843 Outlet Drive.

Don Ramon restaurant – Located at 13816 old Columbia Pike.

Police believe the suspect seen in this video was involved in all six burglaries. Anyone with information about this suspect or these burglaries is asked to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870.