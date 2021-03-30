MCPD search for suspects in first-degree assault with a handgun in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating a first-degree assault with a handgun that occurred during a traffic dispute in downtown Silver Spring.

Officials say they arrived in the area of 900 block of Ellsworth Drive on January 16 around 2:25 p.m., in response to a report of an altercation involving a gun.

According to detectives, a juvenile male was skateboarding with friends and got involved in a verbal dispute with a motorist passing by. The dispute escalated and the motorist stopped and exited her vehicle, and the two began arguing in the street, causing a small crowd to form.

Officials say one of the female suspects approached the juvenile victim, while the second female suspect went over to a red Volvo that was parked in the area and drove it close to the dispute. One of the suspects handed the first suspect a handgun, who used it to threaten the victim.

Police have released a cell phone video of the assault recorded by witnesses and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects. Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to come forward.

Anyone with information about these two suspects or incident is asked to contact police at 240-773-6870. Anonymous callers can contact the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).