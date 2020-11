MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police responded to a fatal crash in the Layhill area early Sunday morning.

Police say they got the call around 1:10 am, shortly after responding to a single-car crash on Narrows Terrace near Chester Mill Road.

Montgomery County has seen around 40 fatal crashes this year, more than the county saw in all of 2019.

Police have not yet identified the deceased.