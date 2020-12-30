MCPD requests public assistance in Gaithersburg McDonald’s armed robbery investigation

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police released surveillance footage of an man robbing a Gaithersburg McDonald’s at gunpoint through a drive-thru window. Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the suspect.

See the footage below:

Police responded to the incident at the restaurant on Frederick Avenue on December 18 at 1:03 a.m. Police say the suspect walked to the drive-thru window, threatened an employee with a handgun, and demanded cash.

The suspect then reached through the window and stole a cash drawer. Police say he was last seen leaving the scene on foot down Odendhal Avenue.

Police ask that anyone with information about this suspect or this armed robbery to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Solvers by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), online, or via the Crime Solvers app.