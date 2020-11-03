MCPD reports over 30 fatal crashes this year

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It’s the time of year when fatal collisions rise on our roadways due to decreased daylight hours. In Montgomery County, there has been a total of 34 deaths this year, and authorities are concerned.

The current total of fatal incidents tops last year’s numbers of 33 victims. Within the past week, two fatal pedestrian collisions were reported. Most recently on Monday, when 59-year-old Jose Amaya Flores was struck and killed on Shady Grove Road and Briardale Road.

As investigation continues, police remind drivers to be aware of pedestrians and for pedestrians to use crosswalks and cross lights when available.

The county is also looking into adding more crosswalks, speed boards, and cameras to reach its Vision Zero plan – a goal to eliminate fatal collisions in the county.