MCPD reports over 30 fatal crashes this year

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — It’s the time of year when fatal collisions rise on our roadways due to decreased daylight hours. In Montgomery County, there has been a total of 34 deaths this year, and authorities are concerned.
The current total of fatal incidents tops last year’s numbers of 33 victims. Within the past week, two fatal pedestrian collisions were reported. Most recently on Monday, when 59-year-old Jose Amaya Flores was struck and killed on Shady Grove Road and Briardale Road.
As investigation continues, police remind drivers to be aware of pedestrians and for pedestrians to use crosswalks and cross lights when available.
The county is also looking into adding more crosswalks, speed boards, and cameras to reach its Vision Zero plan – a goal to eliminate fatal collisions in the county.
- Doege joins pair of West Virginia natives on weekly awards list from WVU football
- Striking images of businesses boarded up for Election Day in 15 major US cities
- Trump vs. Biden: What each candidate’s first 100 days might look like
- Free food: McDonald’s giving away its newest menu items
- Ferrer-vanGinkel collects another weekly award from the Big 12
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App