MCPD report 150+ DUI arrests in four weeks

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police’s Holiday Holiday Alcohol Task Force released arrest numbers reporting 152 DUI arrests since November 18.

The task force is made up of officers specifically placed to make roads within the county safer.

Of the 152 arrests, 26 occurred after the suspect got in a collision.

MCPD notes these arrest numbers are concerning as they are similar to last year’s numbers despite current restaurant and bar restrictions.

“And that’s just our task force officers,” MCPD Public Information Officer Rebecca Innocenti said. “That is not the bigger picture, because these numbers don’t include arrests made by patrol officers in their normal course of duty. So the numbers are actually higher than just these task force numbers.”

The HolidayTask Force continues to remind people to have a plan to drive sober this holiday season as they will continue enforcement through January 9, 2021.