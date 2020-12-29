MCPD releases video footage of Wheaton armed robbery, requests public assistance

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying suspects involved in the armed robbery of a T-Mobile store in Wheaton.
Police released video footage of the incident:
At approximately 8:40 p.m. on December 17, five suspects entered a T-Mobile store on University Boulevard West where they forcefully removed cellular phones and watches from security wiring.
One of the suspects pointed a gun at an employee’s neck and ordered him to open the cash register. Another employee opened the register and the suspects stole cash before fleeing the store.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.
