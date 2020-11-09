MCPD releases video footage of suspects of T-Mobile robberies

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department says it is investigating a string of robberies that occurred in three T-Mobile stores in the county. Police say that $13,000 in Apple products were stolen.

Police believe the same three suspects committed all the robberies, and have released video footage of the suspects stealing display phones.

On October 29 between 7 and 8 p.m., police say the suspects robbed two T-Mobile stores in Olney and Germantown. The next day, soon after 8 p.m., police say the three suspects robbed a T-Mobile store in Wheaton.

Detectives are asking that anyone with information can come forward and contact the 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-5541.