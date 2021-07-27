MCPD releases footage of man shot, killed by police

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Just days after a fatal police shooting occurred in the city of Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Police Department is releasing the video.

In an effort to be more transparent, the Montgomery County Police Department released a nearly 30-minute video of the July 16 incident. The video was a compilation of different body-worn cameras from that night.

“I want to remind you that you are watching this from the perspective of the officer’s body-worn cameras, and their cameras do not replace the human eye and what officers saw that evening,” said Chief of Police Marcus Jones.

Chief Jones walked reporters through the footage, describing in detail how events unfolded that night, even highlighting areas of concern, all in the name of transparency.

When police first arrived at the McDonald’s on Flower Hill Way, 21- year old Ryan LeRoux had his car parked in the drive-thru. An officer noticed a handgun in the passenger seat and called for backup.

Police say they made multiple attempts to deescalate the situation, even calling LeRoux’s cellphone to get some sort of understanding, but authorities say LeRoux was non-compliant.

After about 30 minutes, while waiting for a negotiator to get to the scene, police say they saw LeRoux point at them, and that is when officers began to shoot. When police went to perform CPR they found also a bottle of alcohol on the passenger seat. CPR was administered and LeRoux was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

All officers directly involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is over. The Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the shooting.

You can view the body-worn camera video here. (VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED)