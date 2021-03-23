MCPD release surveillance video of Sugo Pizza & Bar robbery

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police department has released a surveillance video of a robbery that occurred on February 21, around 5:30 pm at the Sugo Pizza & Bar restaurant & Carry located in the area of 12505 Park Potomac Avenue in Potomac.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying the pictured male suspect. According to officials, the suspect entered the restaurant while it was closed and stole property then fled the scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call detectives at 240-773-6084. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).