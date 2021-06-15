MCPD release surveillance video from an armed carjacking in White Oak

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred at a bus stop in White Oak on June 13.

Police have released surveillance video from the incident that pictures the male suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100. Callers that wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a Crime Solvers tip online or via the app.