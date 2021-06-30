MCPD: Prelim audit report reveals need for change within department

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A new audit report that has just been released is unveiling some flaws within policies and procedures police use across the board today, but in Montgomery County, some are calling for major changes.

A preliminary audit report on the Montgomery County Police Department shows the need for changes when it comes to mental health responses and police use of force. County officials got a chance to review and evaluate the organization’s structure, culture, policies, procedures and resources.

After many incidents caught on video, most recently, with an officer who kneed a man in handcuffs and the killing of Robert White, an unarmed black man who suffered mental health issues.

County Executive Marc Elrich said, “We recognized before George Floyd that changes were needed, and I had been determined to make them. We had money in the budget.”

The report offers recommendations for improving public safety through best practices for Montgomery County.

“Many of the things, whether it’s Montgomery County or other places in the country people find unacceptable today, are perfectly normal five years ago or ten years ago,” Elrich stated.

That’s why officials are pushing for change – to restore those relationships between police and the community.

Assistant Police Chief of the MCPD, Willie Parker-Loan, said, “The department continues to assist with an in-depth view and analysis of policies, practices and procedures for effective police reform in this agency.”

A lot of this comes after the county executive’s public safety initiative, which was launched in 2020.